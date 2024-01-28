Stanley Cups Forced To Respond To Claims The Viral Products Contain Lead

A new trend has seen people on social media swab their drink bottles to test if the product contains lead. Although the tests aren’t performed under scientific conditions, the results allege lead is used in the production of the bottles.

Now, Stanley has responded, saying lead is only used in the enclosed bottom section of the bottle.

“Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry-standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead,” a Stanley spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson added that unless a person forcibly breaks that section open, the lead does not pose any risk to consumers.

“Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers,” they said.

“Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product.”