The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Standards Australia Propose Longer, Wider Parking Spaces

Standards Australia Propose Longer, Wider Parking Spaces

Standards Australia is considering increasing the size of parking spots across Australia as the popularity of bigger, American-style vehicles grows.

The organisation is looking for feedback from the public in regards to making parking spots longer to cater to big vehicles.

The proposal would see off-street parking bays increase to 5.6 metres in length to cover the vehicle dimensions of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Currently, the national dimension requirements for on-street and off-street parking spaces set by Standard Australia is 2.4 metres by 5.4 metres.

Urban planner Dr David Mepham told 9News.com.au that there is a trend moving toward heavier vehicles and “because of these trends that’s prompted a review on remarking the bays.

"The weight of vehicles has doubled over the last decade. It's not enough to just review the size; we also need to review the weight.

“Car parks have collapsed overseas because (of) the weight of the cars - they can't handle the weight, so there's been a trend not just to look at the carpark size but also the engineering."

Australia Facing Huge Santa Shortage As Kids Get Ready For Their Yearly Photos
NEXT STORY

Australia Facing Huge Santa Shortage As Kids Get Ready For Their Yearly Photos

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia Facing Huge Santa Shortage As Kids Get Ready For Their Yearly Photos

Australia Facing Huge Santa Shortage As Kids Get Ready For Their Yearly Photos

A big Santa shortage could see fewer Aussies getting their photo with the world’s best present deliverer this year.
Cricket Set To Return To The Olympics But Breakdancing Is Being Axed

Cricket Set To Return To The Olympics But Breakdancing Is Being Axed

Cricket is set to make its Olympic comeback, but Australia may face an uphill battle to qualify for the men's tournament when the sport returns from 128 years in the five-ringed wilderness.
Jacksonville Jaguars Fan Steals The Show At London NFL Game

Jacksonville Jaguars Fan Steals The Show At London NFL Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars took out the win over the Buffalo Bills 25-20 in London on Sunday, but it was one diehard fan that caught everyone's attention.
Commonwealth Games Blowout Flagged Months Before Government Canned

Commonwealth Games Blowout Flagged Months Before Government Canned

Premier Jacinta Allan was told the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria would cost almost $2 billion more than first thought months before cancelling the event.
Aussies Losing Over $1 Billion On Unused Gym Memberships Each Year

Aussies Losing Over $1 Billion On Unused Gym Memberships Each Year

A new survey has revealed that Aussies are losing $1.9 billion a year to unused gym memberships each year.