Standards Australia Propose Longer, Wider Parking Spaces

The organisation is looking for feedback from the public in regards to making parking spots longer to cater to big vehicles.

The proposal would see off-street parking bays increase to 5.6 metres in length to cover the vehicle dimensions of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Currently, the national dimension requirements for on-street and off-street parking spaces set by Standard Australia is 2.4 metres by 5.4 metres.

Urban planner Dr David Mepham told 9News.com.au that there is a trend moving toward heavier vehicles and “because of these trends that’s prompted a review on remarking the bays.

"The weight of vehicles has doubled over the last decade. It's not enough to just review the size; we also need to review the weight.

“Car parks have collapsed overseas because (of) the weight of the cars - they can't handle the weight, so there's been a trend not just to look at the carpark size but also the engineering."