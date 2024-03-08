The Project

Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

On the tranquil fairways of Heritage Golf & Country Club near Melbourne, players enjoyed a few rounds of golf. The sun was shining, the birds were chirping, and out of nowhere, the kangaroos were hopping.

When a huge mob of kangaroos bounded onto the green, bewildered golfers had no choice but to temporarily abandon their game and let the cheeky marsupials play through.

Stephen Roche, who captured the event on video, described it as a "fair dinkum stampede."

In the footage, he's heard warning the bouncing trespassers to "not stand on my golf ball", proving that even roos aren't exempt from the strict rules of the game.

This isn't the first time the Heritage Golf & Country Club has been crashed by Skippy.

In 2021 a controversial kangaroo cull was announced to make life less wild for players. However, locals made it known that they weren't a fan of this plan and management reversed the decision, opting for fences instead of firearms.

Perhaps the club should consider letting the marsupials stay. Sand traps and water hazards are challenging, but they're definitely not as unique as rogue kangaroos. And putting a ball into a pouch would be way more satisfying than a hole in one!

In the meantime, David Attenborough just might have found a new location for his next documentary.

