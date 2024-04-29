The Project

St Kilda’s Iconic Palm Trees Damaged In Fire

The iconic palm trees along St Kilda’s foreshore have been damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to the area on Sunday night after reports the trees were on fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to put the blaze out, with plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

A Victoria Police spokesperson told the Daily Mail it is believed the fires were deliberately lit, and an investigation has been launched.

One onlooker told the Herald Sun the “really big” flames “drew a crowd”.

“Everyone was kind of interested in it but then realised it was actually very close to the marina, where all the boats are, which could have been bad,” they said.

No injuries or damage to the boats in the marina were reported.

Image: X/@SpicyChillPro/Getty

