Sriracha Shortage Warning As World's Most Popular Hot Sauce Disappears Off Shelves

There's a warning for Sriracha lovers; there's a shortage of the beloved sauce made by Huy Fong Foods, the most popular brand in the world.

A drought in Mexico has meant a scarcity of chilli peppers, particularly red jalapeños, which are the base ingredient of Sriracha.

California-based company, Huy Fong Foods, has had to scale back production of the hot sauce due to the shortage.

Bottles of the hard-to-find hot sauce have been selling on eBay for more than $50 each as fans try to get their hands on the product.

The company has been battling a short supply of jalapeños for a while now, even emailing customers last year warning it was facing a "more severe shortage of chilli".

"Unfortunately, this is out of our control, and without this essential ingredient, we are unable to produce any of our products," the email said.

A statement from the company at the time said that while some production had resumed "this fall season", there was no timeline for when supply would increase.

"Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw material. Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production. At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase," Huy Fong Foods said.

