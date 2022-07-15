Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns After Mass Protests

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned as president of Sri Lanka after fleeing to Singapore.

He is believed to have wanted to leave Sri Lanka before stepping down in order to avoid the possibility of arrest under a new administration.

Mr Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore earlier on Thursday after first flying to the Maldives on Tuesday night. Reports say he is accompanied by his wife and two bodyguards.

The acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, does not formally become interim president until he is sworn in.

Sri Lankans have been eagerly awaiting the resignation since ‘people-power’ toppled Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidency.

The cost of food, fuel and other basic supplies has soared for Sri Lankans leading to mass protests.

In the capital Colombo, delighted demonstrators greeted news of the president's departure with dancing.