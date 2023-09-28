The Project

Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been found not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent after he was accused of "stealthing" a woman he met on Tinder in Sydney.

The 32-year-old was found not guilty by Judge Sarah Huggett in Sydney on Thursday afternoon, who stated the evidence established "no opportunity for the accused to remove the condom during intercourse because that intercourse was continuous."

The judge described the complainant, who cannot legally be identified, as a "calm and responsive" witness, but also found the woman appeared at times to be "motivated by a desire to paint the cricketer in an unfavourable light".

It was alleged that Gunathilaka removed a condom during intercourse without the complainant's knowledge, only for her to notice it on the floor after the intercourse had ceased. 

Gunathilaka was arrested in November and has been unable to play international cricket or return to his home country since. 

Speaking outside the court on Thursday, the athlete thanked his supporters and told reporters, "I'm happy that my life is normal again, so I can't wait to go back and play cricket."

