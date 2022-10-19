The Project

Squeezable Runny Egg Yolk Sauce Has Just Been Released, But Is It Needed?

Have you been craving more diversity in the breakfast sauce market?

Well, one British food company has created ‘Eggchup’, a squeezable runny egg yolk sauce.

Tired of the same old boring ketchup on your bacon and egg sangas?

Well, why not try the new Eggchup.

Eggchup is the new breakfast condiment by British food company Heck and consists only of egg and salt.

Instead of having to cook up eggs for your bacon and egg sandwich, now all you need is Eggchup.

As a part of the new revolutionary breakfast sauce range, Heck has also a created baked bean ketchup called Beanchup.

Beanchup is made up of a mixture of spices, tomato and navy beans.

Creator of the sauces and product development manager at Heck’s, Calum Smith, said he was overwhelmed by the positive responses coming from the Secret Sauce Society, who test the new products.

“They are tough critics, but many have been telling us it feels like they are eating a full English breakfast, but all they’ve had to do is add the sauce, rather than rustle up more pots and pans,” Smith said.

Would you like to see Eggchup and Beanchup in Australia?

A husband has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the bizarre and hilarious ways he's had to apologise to his wife.
How far would you go to cash in an IOU?
A cafe in the U.K. charges customers more than double for their beverage if they don't order politely.
Victoria’s flooding could see a considerable increase in the number of mosquitoes this summer and bring with it an increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases.
Adults who have less than five hours of sleep or less at night are more likely to develop two or more chronic illnesses as they age.