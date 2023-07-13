Sprite To Change Its Iconic Green Bottles To Make Them Easier To Recycle

Coca-Cola is changing the soft drinks' iconic packaging, marking the first time it won't be sold in a green bottle in 60 years.

By August, the drink will be sold in clear plastic bottles to make it easier to recycle, explained Kate Miller, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Australia.

"All our Sprite bottles under 1 litre are already made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic (excluding caps and labels)," Miller said.

"This initiative helps to support recycling systems and gives our bottles the best chance of being recycled and processed into new bottles locally."

"While Australians have known and loved Sprite in its iconic green bottle for nearly 60 years, we know this is the right thing to do, as we support the transition to circularity for our packaging."

The change will affect all size bottles of Sprite Classic sold in PET plastic packaging.

"It's critical that companies like Coca-Cola continue to invest in making sure their products have the best chance of being recycled," said Rebecca Gilling, CEO of Planet Ark.

"If bottles are collected and recycled and then turned into new bottles locally – this ultimately means less demand for new plastic, as well as reduced carbon emissions."

Image: Getty/ Coca-Cola