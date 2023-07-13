The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sprite To Change Its Iconic Green Bottles To Make Them Easier To Recycle

Sprite To Change Its Iconic Green Bottles To Make Them Easier To Recycle

Sprite lovers will need to look out for a new bottle on the shelves in the coming months.

Coca-Cola is changing the soft drinks' iconic packaging, marking the first time it won't be sold in a green bottle in 60 years.

By August, the drink will be sold in clear plastic bottles to make it easier to recycle, explained Kate Miller, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Australia.

"All our Sprite bottles under 1 litre are already made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic (excluding caps and labels)," Miller said.

"This initiative helps to support recycling systems and gives our bottles the best chance of being recycled and processed into new bottles locally."

"While Australians have known and loved Sprite in its iconic green bottle for nearly 60 years, we know this is the right thing to do, as we support the transition to circularity for our packaging."

The change will affect all size bottles of Sprite Classic sold in PET plastic packaging. 

"It's critical that companies like Coca-Cola continue to invest in making sure their products have the best chance of being recycled," said Rebecca Gilling, CEO of Planet Ark.

"If bottles are collected and recycled and then turned into new bottles locally – this ultimately means less demand for new plastic, as well as reduced carbon emissions."  

Image: Getty/ Coca-Cola

Australia To Send Another 30 Bushmaster Military Vehicles to Ukraine
NEXT STORY

Australia To Send Another 30 Bushmaster Military Vehicles to Ukraine

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australia To Send Another 30 Bushmaster Military Vehicles to Ukraine

    Australia To Send Another 30 Bushmaster Military Vehicles to Ukraine

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that the country will donate 30 Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine.
    Maccas Is Giving Away Free Fries For International Fries Day

    Maccas Is Giving Away Free Fries For International Fries Day

    It’s the most important day of the year - International Fries Day.
    Young Home Owners Dipping Into Savings As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Bites, Commbank Head Says

    Young Home Owners Dipping Into Savings As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Bites, Commbank Head Says

    Young home owners who bought during the COVID-19 pandemic are pulling back their spending sharply as interest rates rise and cost of living pressures persist.
    Succession Leads The Way With Emmy Nominations, Up For 27 Awards

    Succession Leads The Way With Emmy Nominations, Up For 27 Awards

    HBO drama Succession, the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, has led the nominees for television's Emmy awards with 27 nods for the show's final season.
    Brain Surgeon Charlie Teo Found Guilty Of Unsatisfactory Professional Conduct

    Brain Surgeon Charlie Teo Found Guilty Of Unsatisfactory Professional Conduct

    Controversial neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct following allegations from patients who suffered "catastrophic outcomes" after his operations.