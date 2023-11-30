Spotify Wrapped For 2023 Is Here, And No Surprise That Taylor Swift Is On Top

So, Australia, what have we been listening to?

It will come as no surprise that Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist in Australia for 2023 on Spotify.

Swift was also the most-streamed artist globally, the first time the top spot has been taken out by a female.

Drake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Morgan Wallen make up the top five artists Aussies are listening to.

Miley Cyrus' hit 'Flowers' was the most-streamed song in Australia on Spotify. Flume's 'Riptide' maybe 10 years old, but it is still the number one local song streamed in Australia.

For local artists, it was The Wiggles that were our most-streamed artists on the platform, with Kid LAROI coming in second. Vance Joy, Flume and AC/DC round out the top five.

Apple Music has also released their streaming stats, and Taylor Swift also took out the top spot for the most-streamed artist, and Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' was also the most-streamed song.

According to Deloitte's Media & Entertainment Consumer Insights 2023 report, Australians listen to an average of nine hours and 15 minutes of audio content each week.