Spotify Wrapped 2022 Is Here, And Aussies Can't Get Enough Of Taylor Swift

Australians woke up to their own personalised review of the music they listened to throughout the year, a ritual that Spotify has become known for each year.

Amassing the data of all Aussie listeners, Spotify revealed in 2022, the number one artist Australians couldn't get enough of was Taylor Swift.

As for homegrown talent, Kamilaroi artist The Kid LAROI was crowned Australia's most listened-to local artist.

As for the individual most popular song, that title was taken out by English artist Harry Styles with 'As It Was' being Australia's most streamed song.

The top 5 artists Aussies loved to listen to wereTaylor Swift Drake Ed Sheeran The Weeknd Kanye West

The most-streamed songs by local artists in Australia were:STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI Cold Heart — PNAU Remix by Elton John Glimpse of Us by Joji Down Under (feat. Colin Hay) by Luude Thousand Miles by The Kid LAROI

So how did Aussie music tastes stack up against the rest of the world?

The globe's top 5 artists were:Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS