Spotify To Increase Subscription Price For Aussie Customers

The audio streaming service said in an email to customers that a Spotify Premium subscription would be increasing by $1, shifting from $12.99 a month to $13.99 a month.

“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so we can continue bringing you the best experience,” the email reads.

Premium Individual subscriptions allow users to listen to music ad-free, as well as offline listening and collaborative listening sessions with other Spotify users.

The price rise is not limited to individual subscribers, with the cost of a family premium package seeing an increase of $3 a month.

Spotify users on the family subscription were sent a similar email and told their increased price was attributed to investing in and innovating “product offerings and features.”

The increases come less than a year since Spotify’s last price hike, with Premium Individual prices jumping from $11.99 to $12.99 monthly in September 2023.