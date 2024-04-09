The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Spotify To Increase Subscription Price For Aussie Customers

Spotify To Increase Subscription Price For Aussie Customers

Streaming service Spotify will introduce a price increase for Australian customers next month.

The audio streaming service said in an email to customers that a Spotify Premium subscription would be increasing by $1, shifting from $12.99 a month to $13.99 a month. 

“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so we can continue bringing you the best experience,” the email reads. 

Premium Individual subscriptions allow users to listen to music ad-free, as well as offline listening and collaborative listening sessions with other Spotify users. 

The price rise is not limited to individual subscribers, with the cost of a family premium package seeing an increase of $3 a month. 

Spotify users on the family subscription were sent a similar email and told their increased price was attributed to investing in and innovating “product offerings and features.”

The increases come less than a year since Spotify’s last price hike, with Premium Individual prices jumping from $11.99 to $12.99 monthly in September 2023

Plane Passenger Shocked By Barefoot Couple Spooning For The Entire Flight
NEXT STORY

Plane Passenger Shocked By Barefoot Couple Spooning For The Entire Flight

Advertisement

Related Articles

Plane Passenger Shocked By Barefoot Couple Spooning For The Entire Flight

Plane Passenger Shocked By Barefoot Couple Spooning For The Entire Flight

A passenger on a recent flight has shared his bewilderment at witnessing two of his fellow travellers engaging in intimate behaviour, spending most of the journey entwined lying down across a row of seats.
British Food Writer Causes Furious Debate Over The Correct Way To Make Bolognese

British Food Writer Causes Furious Debate Over The Correct Way To Make Bolognese

Italians have been left fuming after a British food writer shared his "easy" receipt for pasta Bolognese.
Legendary Harold Bishop To Return To Neighbours 15 Years After Living Away

Legendary Harold Bishop To Return To Neighbours 15 Years After Living Away

Beloved Neighbours character Harold Bishop is returning to Ramsay Street 15 years after his departure as a regular character.
Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Arrested For Throwing A Chair

Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Arrested For Throwing A Chair

Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville.
Disney Confirms Toy Story 5 2026 Release Date

Disney Confirms Toy Story 5 2026 Release Date

Disney and Pixar have confirmed the official release date for Toy Story 5 as 19 June 2026, nearly seven years after the release of Toy Story 4.