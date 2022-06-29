Spotify Secretly Trials "Karaoke Mode" That Judges Your Singing

Spotify appears to be quietly testing a new feature, Karaoke mode, which several users have shared screenshots of via social media ahead of the company announcing the new feature.

Karaoke mode builds on Spotify's existing 'Lyrics' feature, which was released last year and allowed Spotify users to track lyrics that scroll in real-time as songs are playing.

Users who already have access to the new karaoke feature claim on social media that a 'Sing' button with a microphone icon appears in the top right corner of the lyrics panel.

Pressing the button causes the original vocals to be muted, but the backing track continues playing, so users can show off their vocal skills.

Once the song is over, the user is given a percentage 'accuracy score' such as 76% 'accuracy' along with a motivational message such as 'You're on the road to become famous!'

When asked for more information by MailOnline, a spokesperson for the company simply said: 'At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience.

'Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience, and others serve only as important learnings.

'We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.'