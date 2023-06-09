The Project

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

We all need to find ways to calm our brains down, and often we turn to music.

Some people call it ‘self-care’, whilst others call it ‘avoidance’, but whatever it is, turn it up.

Spotify has just released its list of the world’s 20 most relaxing songs. It may surprise you that Enya’s ‘Sail Away’ did not score first place.

Enya, if you’re reading this, you were robbed, and if your album wasn’t playing right now, we would be very upset about it.

Ed Sheeran with his songs ‘Perfect’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’ came in at number one and two.

Good luck getting those tracks out of your head now.

The list was compiled after the Spotify team analysed 76,000 tracks from people’s chill-out playlists.

From this, they were able to uncover the top 10 soothing artists.

Nora Jones will also be egging Spotify headquarters as she also did not make the list, but John Legend and Coldplay did.

In fact, only one female made it into the top ten.

Billie Eilish held the torch for all female artists, which means either women are too angry or they’re not taken seriously enough as artists, which in turn makes them angry - oh the vicious cycle will never end!

Taking out the title of the most soothing artist was Pitram, a Bollywood film composer, instrumentalist and singer.

So if you’re looking to relax today, go treat yourself to some Ed Sheeran or Pitram.

Enya and Nora Jones will be disappointed, but hopefully, they can channel that negative energy into some more songs about sailing and/or flying away.

