The streaming service revealed to fans that their base subscription tier will go from $11.99 to $12.99 monthly from September.

Spotify said, "We're increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features and bring you the best experience.''

"Since you're already a Premium subscriber, you will pay A$11.99/month until your billing date in September, when your subscription will go up to the new price."