Sports Betting Company On The Hunt For A ‘Wiener Connoisseur’

The aforementioned wiener connoisseur will be tasked with travelling to each stadium to help determine which team has the biggest hot dog. They’ll be ranking them based on girth, length, weight and price.

As per the job posting:

“As we all know, size does matter.

For this official ‘Wiener Connoisseur’ position, we are looking for someone who considers themselves a passionate hot dog connoisseur, has a strong opinion when it comes to grilled vs boiled dogs, is well-versed in the world of wieners and smiles at the idea of a literal sausage fest.”

Successful applicants will get $2,500 cash, a $500 gift card to the MLB shop, as well as a yearlong subscription to MLB.TV. The company will also cover your travel expenses and tickets to the game. Plus, you get to tell people you’re a weiner connoisseur.