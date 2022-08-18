Spoiling Your Dog With Treats Won’t Make Them Like You More, New Study Reveals

We all love to spoil our pet pooches. Whether that be with toys or treats, many consider them part of the family.

Sometimes we even give our dogs treats to make them like us more or because we want to make them happy.

But, a recent study conducted by animal behaviourists from the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna in Austria, published in PLOS ONE, found that our pet pups do not remember instances of generosity.

The study put to the test several dogs by exposing them to two different human handlers; one that would feed the dog (generous) and one handler that would withhold food (selfish).

They found that the dogs had no preference for either handler after witnessing and experiencing both the “generous” and “selfish” handler.

The study concluded that “reputation formation may be more difficult than expected for animals” and that further research with a larger number of dogs was to be completed to confirm their findings.

So, next time you try to get your dog to reciprocate your love for them, it may take a bit more than an “accidental” drop of food from under the table.