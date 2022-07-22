The Project

Splendour In The Grass Turns To Chaos With Extreme Weather And Long Queues

Splendour in the Grass returned to the Byron Bay hinterlands for the first time in three years, however festival-goers were met with intense rain, mud and over 10 hours of queuing for some.

Music festival Splendour in the Grass returned to Byron Bay following a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, the return has been derailed with the violent weather system lashing the east coast turning Splendour in the Grass into a chaotic struggle as visitors battle knee-deep mud and tents being ripped from pegs, with festival-goers sharing wild footage from the campsite. 

Many people arriving for the four-day festival yesterday were faced with 12 hour queues just to get into the camping grounds, with organisers forced to extend the entry hours to try and get people into the festival.

Event organisers shared a message thanking guests “We thank you for your patience here and big shout out to our staff who are working around Mother Nature to get you in here safely,” 

Some have even termed the three-day festival event ‘Splendour in the Lake’ and the ‘Survival of the Fittest’.

Shocking footage shared on TikTok shows the site absolutely saturated with large pools of muddy water as rain pelts down. 

https://www.tiktok.com/@micknewton/video/7122782876231273729?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSRLW5jDq/?k=1

