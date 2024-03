Music publication Tone Deaf reported that the music festival would not go ahead this year at its North Byron Parklands location.

Kylie Minogue was slated as the headline act for this year’s festival, which was supposed to take place from July 19 to July 21.

G Flip, Tash Sultana, Angie McMahon, and Confidence Man were some of the other big names heading to Byron Bay.

Tickets haven’t even gone on sale, with sales supposed to start on March 31.