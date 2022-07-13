Splendour In The Grass Forced To Ban Unaccompanied Teens, Parents Left Searching For Tickets

The change of rules was announced less than a fortnight out from the sold-out festival, which is taking place July 22-24 in Byron Bay.

Festival organisers, Secret Sounds, released a statement saying NSW Police had changed the licensing agreement, which previously meant that only attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

“This is not Splendour’s decision,” the Secret Sounds post said.

“We were only informed of this late Thursday and we are very unhappy about these major changes being forced on the festival at such a late stage. We understand the impact it will have on many of our patrons.”

However, it took until Monday for the news to be announced to ticket holders.

The Secret Sounds website currently advises, “those intending to offer their unwanted event and/or camping tickets for resale may do so from 12pm AEST Tuesday 26 April to 11:59pm AEST Monday 11 July 2022”.

Speaking to the Guardian, a spokesperson for NSW Fair Trading said the department “encourages the organiser to work cooperatively with affected consumers”.

“Generally, if there are subsequent changes to terms and conditions after purchase that would prevent the purchaser from attending the event, consumer protection laws should provide the impacted ticket holder to obtain redress,” they said.