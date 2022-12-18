Spinach Recall Across Most Of The Country, A Child In Queensland Is Hospitalised

The supermarket giant has recalled several own-brand spinach products with use-by dates between December 17 and 22 from stores in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, NT, the ACT and Tasmania after similar recalls were issued on Friday.

Aldi has also recalled 450 gram packets of The Fresh Salad co-branded Fresh & Fast Stir Fry with use-by dates up to and including December 24 from Victorian stores.

NSW Health said it was working with other jurisdictions to investigate the issue.

By Saturday evening 88 people in NSW had reported symptoms after eating baby spinach, at least 33 of whom had sought medical help.

A child in Queensland was also admitted to hospital on Saturday, one of 11 possible cases in the state.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) said in a statement on Saturday it was working through the supply chain with relevant jurisdictions to ensure any other affected products were identified.

"Consumers should not eat the recalled products and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

"Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice, and refer to their local state health authority," it said.

Peak vegetable industry body AUSVEG appealed to consumers to adhere to the recalls, but not avoid spinach products altogether.

"The health and safety of our consumers is the top priority for our industry, so we urge consumers to follow the advice of the recall notices and to seek medical attention if you have concerns for your health," Chief Executive Michael Coote said in a statement.

"Australian consumers can have confidence in all other spinach and leafy salad products that are currently available for sale on retail shelves, which are unaffected by the recall."

On Friday Woolworths recalled its Chicken Cobb Salad product with a use-by date of December 20 and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel with use-by dates of December 20 and 22 from stores in Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Tasmania.

"Woolworths has initiated a recall due to a potential contamination with unsafe plant material," the company said in a statement on Friday night.

"Food products containing unsafe plant material may cause illness if consumed."

Customers could return the product for a refund, and any customers worried about their health are advised to seek medical advice.

Earlier on Friday an urgent recall was issued for packaged baby spinach after dozens of people reported worrying symptoms from eating the contaminated product.

Authorities believe the product, Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach, might have been accidentally contaminated, leading to people experiencing possible toxic reactions including hallucinations and delirium.

Riviera Farms said it had contacted all of its 20 baby spinach customers to issue the recall.

"We have been working proactively and transparently with our customers and regulators," a Riviera spokesman said in a statement.

Riviera Farms said its only direct major retail customer is Costco.

The national recall includes bags of spinach sold through Costco in NSW, Victoria and the ACT with use-by dates from December 16 up to and including December 28.

Customers concerned about exposure to the spinach should call the Poisons Information Centre, while anyone who experiences unusual and severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

The affected products are:

* Coles Baby Spinach 60g

* Coles Lettuce Spinach 120g

* Coles Salad Family Baby Spinach 280g

* Coles Chef Blend Tender Leaf Blend 150g

* Coles Australian Salad Family Baby Leaf Blend 300g

* Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad 300g

* Coles Kitchen Roast Pumpkin Fetta & Walnut Salad 265g

* Coles Kitchen Chicken BLT Salad Bowl 240g

* Coles Kitchen Smokey Mexican Salad 280g

* Coles Kitchen Salads Green Goddess Salad 250g

* Coles Kitchens Egg And Spinach Pots 100g