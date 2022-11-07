Spicy Californian Boy Breaks World Record By Eating 10 Hot Peppers In 33 Seconds

Gregory Foster completed the mouth-scorching challenge in San Diego, chowing down on 10 of the hottest peppers in the world in just 33.15 seconds.

He completed the challenge just nine months after earning another Guinness World Records title by eating three Carolina reapers in 8.72 seconds.

Carolina reapers, first grown by Ed Currie of the PuckerButt Pepper Company, are known as the hottest chillies in the world, registering 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units, the method used to calculate the spiciness of the food.

For reference, Jalapeno peppers typically measure 2,000 to 8,000 Scoville Heat Units.

"The good thing about reapers is the really bad heat doesn't kick in for about 30 seconds or so," Foster told Guinness World Records.

"It's when I stand up and start chugging milk and water and everything, to go through the post-competition phase, that the heat really kicks in." he said.

Let's hope he still has some taste buds left.