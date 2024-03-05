The Project

Spice Girls Celebrate 30 Years Of The Iconic Girl Group

The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years since the iconic girl group formed, sharing a video of their first audition tapes from 1994.

Taking to X, the girl group shared a video of Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell Horner, Mel Brown and Mel Chisholm all singing, dancing and rehearsing together.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!" the post read.

"What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

"Thank you to our fans for your support from day one. #FriendshipNeverEnds."

There has been endless speculation that the Spice Girls will be reuniting for their 30th anniversary.

In July 2023, The Sun reported that 'recent absentee' Victoria, AKA Posh Spice, had been "bringing ideas to the table" for a 30th anniversary special/

Posh Spice missed the Spice Girls' 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019.

"For the past few years, the Spice Girls have still been operating day-to-day as a four but, for the first time in a long time, Victoria is now chipping in and happy to celebrate a landmark 30 years of girl power," a source told the British publication.

"Their schedules are pretty manic, so getting them all in one room at any one time is hard. But over the past six months, there's been more contact as a five than at any time since the 2012 Olympics.

"Victoria will be 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss."

It has also been reported that the iconic girl group may have a headline spot for Glastonbury 2024, which would fit in with Posh Spice's "cool aesthetic" as she does not want to perform live, according to the source.

"There will be no new music, and Victoria is adamant she doesn't want to perform live unless for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity.

"The group have been in talks to headline Glastonbury and this would sit with Victoria's 'cool' aesthetic. And, certainly, hubby David and their four kids would love it.

"The girls have discussed a documentary which would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews. All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It's very exciting."

