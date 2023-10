The incident occurred in Slovakia, and police have gone public with the image of Skoda-driving dog.

Police say the driver was pulled over and told officers the dog, named Haven, had jumped onto his lap moments before the photo was taken.

The police said they could not believe their eyes before going on to say, “Instead of a photo of the driver, a brown hunting dog was smiling beautifully into the camera.”

The 31-year-old driver received an immediate on-the-spot fine.