Specialist Autism Teachers To Be In Every South Australian Primary School By 2023

Every South Australian government primary school will have a specialist autism teacher in place by 2023 as part of the state government's nation-leading program to support children on the spectrum.

Schools will this week receive guidelines on how to choose an autism inclusion teacher with a view to having them selected by November.

It's part of a $28.8 million initiative to better help autistic children and comes after the appointment of Australia's first autism minister to state cabinet.

"South Australia is leading the way in inclusive education," Education Minister Blair Boyer said.

"We know that there is a huge benefit for students, families, the community and South Australia more broadly by improving the support we put around autistic students."

Once selected, the autism inclusion teachers will be supported to develop their own skills and, in turn, grow each school's capacity to work with autistic children and young people.

Starting in term one next year each public primary school, including reception to year 12 schools, area schools, and special schools, will receive funding to release a teacher into the role.

Prospect North Primary School principal Marg Clark said supporting neurodiversity and different ways children learn was incredibly important, not just academically, but for the wellbeing of students.

