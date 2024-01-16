Special Edition King Charles Coin Sells Out Within Hours

The 'Australian Kangaroo' $1 coin features Charles III on one side and a kangaroo on the reverse.

The effigy used is the official Commonwealth Effigy of the monarch, which was designed by Welsh illustrator and coin designer Dan Thorne.

"Approved by the King as a true reflection of His Majesty's character, the likeness rests upon the talented artist's careful examination of past coins and medals, coupled with extensive study of the new monarch and his accomplishments," the Perth Mint said.

The 1oz silver proof went on sale on Monday, and the "extremely low certificate numbers" were sold out the same day.

"Dan Thorne has made an important contribution to our coinage with his superb image of King Charles," said general Manager Minted Products Neil Vance.

"Charles is the sixth monarch to appear on the hundreds of millions of coins we have struck over the past 125 years. His superbly observed portrait proclaims the dawn of a new era for Australian numismatics."

The Perth Mint said the coins also feature a 'P125' mintmark, which is inclusive for 2024-dated coins to mark the mint's 125th anniversary.

Image: Perth Mint