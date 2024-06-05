Special Collection Of Bluey Coins To Be Released By The Royal Australian Mint

From Thursday, the 2024 Bluey Dollarbucks collection will be available, sold as individual coin cards or in a three-coin set with a sticker sheet.

One of the coins shows the Heeler family standing in front of their famous Queenslander hone, another coin has Bluey by herself and the third features Bluey and Bandit.

The Mint’s CEO Leigh Gordon said the mint is showing “classic storytelling and social culture commentary through coins”, and said the Bluey collection was reminiscent of the Wiggles, Playschool and Mr Squiggle collections in years gone by.

“We hope that through this new Bluey program we are cultivating the coin collector of tomorrow,” Gordon said.

"What better way to start your child's or grandchild's coin collection, than with a Bluey coin?"

According to Kate O'Connor, the BBC Studios director of brands and licensing ANZ, which is in charge of marketing for Bluey, told fans to keep an eye out for a hidden Easter Egg in each of the coins.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the hidden long dogs," she said.

But it won’t be easy to get your hands on the collection, with demand expected to be high, the Mint is encouraging hopefuls to register for the online ballot which opened on Wednesday.

The collection will be available temporarily on the online Mint shop, and at some licensed distributors.

Image: Royal Australian Mint