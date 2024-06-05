The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Special Collection Of Bluey Coins To Be Released By The Royal Australian Mint

Special Collection Of Bluey Coins To Be Released By The Royal Australian Mint

Bluey fans will be able to spend their own Dollarbucks with the release of a new coin collection by the Royal Australian Mint.

From Thursday, the 2024 Bluey Dollarbucks collection will be available, sold as individual coin cards or in a three-coin set with a sticker sheet.

One of the coins shows the Heeler family standing in front of their famous Queenslander hone, another coin has Bluey by herself and the third features Bluey and Bandit.

The Mint’s CEO Leigh Gordon said the mint is showing “classic storytelling and social culture commentary through coins”, and said the Bluey collection was reminiscent of the Wiggles, Playschool and Mr Squiggle collections in years gone by.

“We hope that through this new Bluey program we are cultivating the coin collector of tomorrow,” Gordon said.

"What better way to start your child's or grandchild's coin collection, than with a Bluey coin?"

According to Kate O'Connor, the BBC Studios director of brands and licensing ANZ, which is in charge of marketing for Bluey, told fans to keep an eye out for a hidden Easter Egg in each of the coins.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the hidden long dogs," she said.

But it won’t be easy to get your hands on the collection, with demand expected to be high, the Mint is encouraging hopefuls to register for the online ballot which opened on Wednesday.

The collection will be available temporarily on the online Mint shop, and at some licensed distributors.

Image: Royal Australian Mint

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped
NEXT STORY

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    From fun ship to done ship.
    eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

    eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

    Social media giant X has hailed the Australian internet watchdog's decision to drop a court battle over videos of a Sydney church stabbing as a win for freedom of speech.
    Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

    Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

    While connecting to the internet in Australia can sometimes feel like a never-ending frustration, for one remote Amazonian tribe, it's gone from a dream come true into something of a nightmare.
    U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

    U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

    A U.S. woman who was declared dead at a nursing home was found alive hours later.
    Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

    Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

    Instagram is joining the trend of unskippable ads, as it tests the feature across the app.