Spanish Woman Wins Divorce Settlement And Will Be Paid For 25 Years Of Unpaid Labour

We've all had jobs that underpay, and most of us have been in relationships where we feel taken advantage of, but what happens when these things collide?

A Spanish court has awarded a woman over A$320,000, to be paid by her ex-husband for 25 years of unpaid labour.

This win brings joy to all of those who celebrate International Women's Day. What an impressive figure!

Ivana Moral was married to her ex-husband for 25 years, and they had two daughters within this time.

Moral's ex-husband worked as a successful businessman and refused her the right to participate in the workforce. Because of this, Moral dedicated the last 25 years of her life to raising their daughters and maintaining their family home.

When they tied the knot, Moral was asked to sign a contract that stated that whatever money either party earned was theirs alone.

Throughout the 25-year marriage, the mother-of-two was not allowed to access the family finances, and all of the accounts were in his name.

When the marriage came to an end, her ex-husband was happy to split their possessions but refused to give her or their daughters any money.

The divorce settlement that was decided on by the court reflects the minimum wage throughout their marriage.

Moral's ex-husband was ordered to also pay her a monthly pension of A $796.

The Spanish mother is thrilled with the outcome and wants to spread the word to other women who have found themselves at the end of a financially abusive relationship.

Ms Moral's ex-husband has found this court order and acknowledgement of her contribution to the family unfair and is expected to appeal the decision.

Happy International Women's Day to everyone, especially to Ivana Moral.

