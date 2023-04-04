Spanish Town Offers $4,700 For People To Move There, With An Extra Cash Bonus If You Have A Baby

The tiny town of Ponga, located in Spain’s northern mountains, will pay Brits £2,600 ($4,700) per person to relocate to the sunny town.

An extra £2,600 will be paid for every baby that is registered in the town as well. Spain’s rural towns are at risk of depopulation because of ageing residents and a lack of work for younger people.

But with the increase of remote working, Spain is working on updating online services in these places to lure people to live there.

In December 2021, it was found that 243 municipalities nationwide with more than 500 residents did not have access to financial services such as ATMs.

There is a trend of European towns offering money for new residents in an attempt to attract new residents.

The Valencian village of Vall d'Ebo offered new residents a reduced rent of €150, while the Italian town of Candela offered up to €2,000 for families to move there.