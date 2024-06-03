The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Spanish Tourist Town Bans Sex Dolls And Inflatable Penis Costumes

Spanish Tourist Town Bans Sex Dolls And Inflatable Penis Costumes

Spanish tourist town Platja d’Aro, a popular spot for bachelor and bachelorette parties, has banned sex dolls and genital costumes with fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448).

Platja d’Aro has a population of 12,500 but can welcome as many as 300,000 tourists on a weekend during the summer.

The popular resort town is very popular for stag and hen dos, with multiple package deals offering flights, hotels and strippers.

It is not uncommon for party-goers to wear lewd costumes, including inflatable penis suits or wearing crude accessories.

The new law bans people from going out in public “without clothing or only in their underwear or with clothing or accessories representing human genitals or with dolls or other accessories of a sexual nature.”

The town council approved fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448) for anti-social behaviours which cause more of a disturbance. The town has also hired more police to enforce the new rules.

The city’s police chief recalled an incident where a groom was taped to a lamp post while his friends played loud music, annoying residents.

"These types of activities are not exclusive to Platja d'Aro. Each town should decide how to change this situation," the spokesman said at the Press Conference.

Spain and the Canary Islands have seen thousands rally against mass tourism. Anti-tourist protesters want limits on tourist numbers.

They also want to halt any uncontrolled development of what they describe as harmful to the environment and residents.

The Canary Islands have a population of 2.2 million. In 2023, 13.9 million tourists visited the seven main islands, which is about six times more than the population.

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan
NEXT STORY

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan
Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Katy Perry has started off Pride Month with a bang, a firework even, after sharing an edited version of Harrison Bukter's infamous graduation speech, dedicating it to the 'girls' and 'gays'.
Scientists Reveal The Five-Second Rule Is A Myth

Scientists Reveal The Five-Second Rule Is A Myth

We all know the five-second rule when it comes to dropping food on the ground, but one scientist has revealed that it is, in fact, a myth.
Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Researchers have found that there's no connection between your astrological birth chart and your mood, leaving Scorpios scratching their heads at what to blame now.
Young Aussies Reckon There's 'Nothing' To Do In Sydney

Young Aussies Reckon There's 'Nothing' To Do In Sydney

A young Sydneysider has vented her frustration about how little there is to do in Australia's most expensive city.