Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

It isn’t exactly new - the bill was passed in 2020 - however, some public pool owners have blatantly ignored this new law and have risked enormous fines by enforcing bikini tops.

It feels like a weird hill for these pool owners to die on, but I digress.

The bill was enforced after ‘Free the Nipple’ activists fought for gender equality. Their argument was simple: if men can show their nipples, why can’t women?

The Catalan Government were convinced and gave the go-ahead for women to throw their bikini tops in the bin and free their damn nipples.

There was, of course, backlash. Surprise!

Prudes, conservatives and misogynists pushed back, and these disgruntled whispers led to people refusing to adhere to the new law.

Women were shamed and asked to cover up, and some of these venues were fined $A820,000, whilst many others got away with it.

The ‘Free the Nipple’ activists reminded the government what they promised and why they passed the bill in the first place.

In a letter the activists wrote to the Catalan Government, they stated, “Women should have the right to freedom of expression with their bodies.

“This discrimination stems from the sexualisation of women’s bodies, and it starts from a young age when girls are dressed in bikinis, even when they are pre-pubescent. We hope this campaign reverses this.”

So Spanish senoritas, if you want to, get those boobies out at pools! It’s your right!