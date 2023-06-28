The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

In the Spanish region of Catalonia, public pools are now not allowed to tell women to cover their breasts.

It isn’t exactly new - the bill was passed in 2020 - however, some public pool owners have blatantly ignored this new law and have risked enormous fines by enforcing bikini tops.

It feels like a weird hill for these pool owners to die on, but I digress.

The bill was enforced after ‘Free the Nipple’ activists fought for gender equality. Their argument was simple: if men can show their nipples, why can’t women?

The Catalan Government were convinced and gave the go-ahead for women to throw their bikini tops in the bin and free their damn nipples.

There was, of course, backlash. Surprise!

Prudes, conservatives and misogynists pushed back, and these disgruntled whispers led to people refusing to adhere to the new law.

Women were shamed and asked to cover up, and some of these venues were fined $A820,000, whilst many others got away with it.

The ‘Free the Nipple’ activists reminded the government what they promised and why they passed the bill in the first place.

In a letter the activists wrote to the Catalan Government, they stated, “Women should have the right to freedom of expression with their bodies.

“This discrimination stems from the sexualisation of women’s bodies, and it starts from a young age when girls are dressed in bikinis, even when they are pre-pubescent. We hope this campaign reverses this.”

So Spanish senoritas, if you want to, get those boobies out at pools! It’s your right!

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise
NEXT STORY

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Advertisement

Related Articles

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Usually, when the latest economic figures come out, it’s more bad news for struggling Australians, but today some rare good news with inflation figures coming in much lower than anticipated.
Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

An American baseball fan has gone viral after he was caught being brutally rejected for shooting his shot.
Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

The Republic of Ireland is offering expats $140,000 to move to one of its stunning coastal islands.
Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

After Fantales announced that they would be discontinued after 93 years, they hit the online marketplace for thousands.
Kylie Minogue Top Target For AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Kylie Minogue Top Target For AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Robbie Williams’ AFL Grand Final show was one for the ages, and now, the AFL is looking to top it.