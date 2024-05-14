Spanish Locals Furious After Man Spotted Wearing Nothing But Budgie Smugglers

The man was wearing nothing but green swimming briefs and shoes, walking down the busy street in Palma, Mallorca, seemingly unbothered.

After weeks of anti-tourist protests in the region, Spanish locals are furious, with some even suggesting the man should be arrested.

“Please arrest these near naked people,” one woman wrote. “Or the shirtless, near-nude, bikini-wearing morons who wander around markets, towns and shops. Ukkk! Quality tourism can’t come soon enough!”

“Mallorca has some great laws in place. Unfortunately, nobody seems to enforce them,” another pointed out.

In some public areas of Spain, it is illegal to wear a bikini or swimming shorts. Tourists can cop a fine of up to $1000 for wearing swimwear or going shirtless outside of the beach.

Spain and the Canary Islands have seen thousands rally against mass tourism. Anti-tourist protesters want limits on tourist numbers.

They also want to halt any uncontrolled development of what they describe as harmful to the environment and residents.

The Canary Islands have a population of 2.2 million. In 2023, 13.9 million tourists visited the seven main islands, which is about six times more than the population.