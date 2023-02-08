Spanish High Court Rules In Favour Of Man And His Right To Be Naked In Public

Alejandro Colomar, 29, turned up to his court hearing wearing only a pair of hiking boots before he was ordered to put clothes on to enter the building.

According to a statement, the high court had struck down the appeal against a lower court decision to annul fines handed out to Colomar for being naked on the streets of Aldaia.

Colomar spoke to Reuters, explaining that he has received a lot of support for his nude endeavours; however, he was once threatened with a knife.

“The fine doesn’t make any sense. They accused me of obscene exhibitionism. According to the dictionary, that implies sexual intent and that has nothing to do with what I was doing,” he explained to Reuters.

Public nudity has not been prohibited in Spain since 1988. However, there are some regions that have started regulating nudism, particularly away from the beach.

The Valencia court ruled that Colomar had “limited himself to remaining or circulating naked at different times in two different streets of Aldaia”; furthermore his “behaviour did not imply an ‘alteration of citizen security, tranquility or public order’.”

Image: O El Diário