Spanish Football Officials Call For President To Quit

The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (RFEF) made the requests in a collective statement on Monday.

"After the latest developments and the unacceptable behaviour that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF," the statement said.

They have also urged interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation's request to UEFA to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference over demands to remove Rubiales.

The move was seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales' critics, including government ministers.

The federation's suspension request would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League and could sway public opinion in favour of letting him keep the presidency.

This unprecedented request has been seen by some as a leverage attempt against its critics, provoking fans and powerful clubs into backing Rubiales and saving his job.

Rubiales is also the UEFA Vice President.

Football's governing bodies have rules and regulations barring national governments from interfering with the running of the domestic football federations.

As such, UEFA will not comply with the Spanish federation's request for a sanction, a person told The Associated Press.

Since he was suspended by football's governing body, FIFA, on Saturday, Rubiales' mother has started a hunger strike in a church in the south of Spain.

She is demanding an end to what she claims has been 'bloody and inhumane hounding' of her son.

The FIFA suspension prevents Rubiales from taking part in official business and having contact with other officials, including those involved in Spain's bid to co-host the 2030 Men's World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.

FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio has also ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact the player who Rubiales kissed, Jenni Hermoso.

With AAP.