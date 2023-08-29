The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Spanish Football Officials Call For President To Quit

Spanish Football Officials Call For President To Quit

Officials in the Spanish Football Federation have asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign after kissing a player on the lips at the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (RFEF) made the requests in a collective statement on Monday. 

"After the latest developments and the unacceptable behaviour that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF," the statement said.

They have also urged interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation's request to UEFA to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference over demands to remove Rubiales.

The move was seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales' critics, including government ministers.

The federation's suspension request would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League and could sway public opinion in favour of letting him keep the presidency. 

This unprecedented request has been seen by some as a leverage attempt against its critics, provoking fans and powerful clubs into backing Rubiales and saving his job.

Rubiales is also the UEFA Vice President.

Football's governing bodies have rules and regulations barring national governments from interfering with the running of the domestic football federations.

As such, UEFA will not comply with the Spanish federation's request for a sanction, a person told The Associated Press.

Since he was suspended by football's governing body, FIFA, on Saturday, Rubiales' mother has started a hunger strike in a church in the south of Spain.

She is demanding an end to what she claims has been 'bloody and inhumane hounding' of her son. 

The FIFA suspension prevents Rubiales from taking part in official business and having contact with other officials, including those involved in Spain's bid to co-host the 2030 Men's World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine. 

FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio has also ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact the player who Rubiales kissed, Jenni Hermoso. 

With AAP.

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade
NEXT STORY

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Advertisement

Related Articles

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Federal politicians are set to receive their biggest pay rise in nearly a decade, with every public office to receive a 4 per cent increase.
Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

Swifties all over the country who missed out on highly sought-after tickets to the Era’s tour will have a second chance at seeing the sold-out show when resale opens on Ticketek Marketplace.
Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

Eminem saw one rendition of his hit song performed by U.S Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and thought, “Absolutely not.”
Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

A family in Queensland filmed the creepy moment a giant python slithered across the roof of their house.
Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

Aussie moon-gazers are in for a treat this month as there will be a rare blue supermoon on 31 August.