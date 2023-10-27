The Project

Spanish Duke Ordered To Rename Daughter Because Her Name Is Too Long

Spanish Duke Fernando Fitz-James Stuart has been ordered to shorten his daughter's name, which consists of 25 words and is three sentences long and will not fit in this caption.

The Duke and his wife Sofía Palazuelo baptised their daughter, Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos.

The name, which consists of 11 different names, needs to be shortened in order for it to be legally registered.

The Spanish Civil Registry ordered the 17th Duke of Huéscar to condense the name into one compound or hyphenated name, or turned into two singular ones.

The Official State Gazette said, "In the registration, the name given to the child will be expressed, although no more than one compound name may be recorded, nor more than two simple ones."

The name is a tribute to the late Duchess of Alba, as well as other family members and religious devotions.

According to Spanish newspaper, El Pais, the first name, Sofía, is after her mother and grandmother. Fernanda is a tribute to her father, the Duke of Huéscar, "as well as her great-uncle, Fernando Martínez de Irujo, Marquis of San Vicente del Barco."

The late Duchess Maria del Rosario Cayetana Alfonsa Victoria Eugenia Francisca Fitz-James Stuart y de Silva was Spain's richest woman. The Duke is one of her eight grandchildren.

The late Duchess of Alba was also the most titled woman, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

