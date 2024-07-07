The Project

Spanish City Denies Plans To Fine People For Peeing At The Beach

The idyllic city of Marbella in Spain made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed the city council had approved an initiative to fine people for peeing in the sea or on the beach, a move that has now been clarified

The rule was put forward as a way to improve the quality of the Marbella’s popular beaches, and would see anyone carrying out “physiological evacuations (bowel movements and urination) in the sea or on the beach” fined €750 ($1,206).

For anyone caught more than once in year, the fine could go as high as €1,500 ($2,412).

The bylaw drew attention from media outlets in Spain and all of the world, with Spanish TV programme Tiempo al tiempo even sending a reporter to the beach to record the public sentiment.

One beachgoer who said he regularly peed in the ocean asked “Who’s going to find out? The jellyfish?” while another questioned if police officers would be on the lookout. 

A spokesperson for the city council told the Guardian the bylaw was in reference to people peeing into the water from the shore or from breakwaters. 

“The bylaw does not impose a sanction for peeing in the sea,” they said in an email to the Guardian. 

“It will not be applicable. The bylaw regulates possible antisocial infractions on the beach, just as any such acts are regulated in any public space such as on the city’s streets.”

