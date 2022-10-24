Spanish Capital Madrid Taken Over By Sheep Due To Yearly Ritual

Some countries are famous for having lots of sheep. Those countries include New Zealand, New Zealand and, of course, New Zealand.

Some of these listed countries are famous for doing things with those sheep that are not fit for print in this important news publication.

But, would you believe that other countries in the world also have sheep, and one of those countries is Spain!

Yes, we too were shocked to discover this little trivia fact, and we were also surprised to learn that they also hold an annual festival each year where sheep flock through the streets of Madrid to southerly pastures for winter grazing.

To be honest, though, this should not come as a surprise because Spain is famous for having some of the most bizarre festivals in the world.

There is, of course, the Running of the Bulls that takes place in Pamplona where bulls are let loose in the town and people run from them (hence the name) and sometimes even get gored (which is not contained in the name).

There is also La Tomatina, the festival in Valencia that involves thousands of people having a big tomato fight for a bit of fun.

It’s not as dangerous as the bull festival, but if you do get gored by a bull, you look a bit like you just attended La Tomatina.

Anyway, the point is the Spanish are a really fun bunch of people, and that was very much on display on Sunday when thousands of sheep walked through the capital following ancient herding routes with bells around their necks.

The pictures look very cute, but it really would’ve been a nightmare for the motorists who found themselves unexpectedly caught in the sheep’s traffic jam that morning.

Sure, you might expect to be stuck behind a middle-aged cyclist going for his Sunday morning ride in spandex so tight you can see his entire bum, but you really don’t expect to be stuck behind a herd of sheep like you’re passing through Bethlehem in 200 BC.

The practice of herding sheep through the city to new pastures has a specific name called ‘transhumance’, which refers to the seasonal movement of livestock.

In Spain, it’s an ancient tradition that is managed by associations such as the Concejo de la Mesta, which runs the annual festival in Madrid.

Apparently, there is a sustainability advantage to the practice because areas, where sheep walk, are apparently less prone to wildfires, which are becoming more and more dangerous in Europe.

However, it’s also worth noting that areas where sheep walk is also less prone to not having sheep poo everywhere. So, there’s also that.

But, it does seem like a pretty fun festival, and it’s probably a lot safer than letting bulls run through the streets.