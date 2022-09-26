The Project

Spain To Follow Bali's Lead And Introduce 'Digital Nomad' Visas For Remote Workers

Following COVID-19, more and more workers are afforded the luxury of working from anywhere, leading to an increasing interest in Aussies and Brits moving overseas.

Spain has announced plans to issue "digital nomad" visas giving Brits, Aussies and other non-EU citizens the chance to work from their new home and enjoy a lower cost of living - with tax breaks.

The visas will only be offered to people who can work remotely for enterprises outside Spain.

Whilst the visas are yet to be passed under the law, it is expected that the visa – essentially a residency permit – will be initially valid for one year, renewable for up to five years, depending on the applicant's circumstances.

What is even better is close relatives, such as a spouse or children, will be eligible to join the applicant under their visa, meaning an entire family can up and relocate easily.

Spain is not the first European country to do this. However other countries with digital nomad visas typically enforce a minimum monthly earning.

In Croatia, for example, applicants must be earning at least €2,300 a month, in Estonia €3,500; in Iceland a whopping €7,100 and in Portugal only €700.

It's thought that Spain will set a minimum monthly income of about €2,000.

So what about Aussies looking to work remotely somewhere a little closer to home in Bali?

After more than a year of discussion, the Indonesian Government announced that remote workers would be allowed to conduct online work for up to six months, without paying tax, by using an existing B211A visa.

The Government's original proposal for a longer-term digital nomad visa — potentially up to five years — is still under discussion.

Agus Abdul Majid, the immigration attache at the Indonesian consulate general in Sydney, confirmed to SBS News the country is developing a special visa for digital nomads.

He explained it is set to be called the Indonesia Second Home Visa, that will eventually allow people to do work remotely in Indonesia for several years.

So if you want to avoid Australia's winter or just fancy a change of scenery, there are plenty of countries that will happily welcome you and your laptop for a few months at least.

