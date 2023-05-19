Spain Introduces App That Logs Your Partner’s Hours of Housework

The Spanish Government has given the green light for an app to be developed that adds up the hours of cleaning each person in the house does.

We are all predicting a lot of “I told you so’s” from exhausted women, but most likely less in English and more in Spanish.

The app is intended to highlight the gender imbalance of housework and encourage those who are not pulling their weight to have a good, hard look at themselves (in the mirror, they definitely did not clean themselves).

When created, the app will add the hours of housework each person does and in what areas of the house.

The idea was suggested to the government by Spain’s minister for gender equality, Ángela Rodríguez, who told a conference in Geneva that she is fed up with ‘women spend[ing] more time on domestic tasks than men’.

According to a survey, Rodríguez explained that half of the women thought they did the majority of the housework, and only 15% of men insisted they took the brunt of it.

The move to an equal share in household chores has been exacerbated by recent legal cases where men have been sued by their ex-wives for compensation for decades of unpaid housework.

Finally, people are learning that if you treat someone like a slave, you should be prepared to be sued.

The app aims to show all of the overlooked work women (or men, but let’s be honest, mostly women) do in the house.

The sheets don’t clean themselves, your primary school-aged kids don’t buy their own school shoes, and no, there is no magical fairy that puts the clothes away.

Set to be released later this year, the hope is that it is used not only in family homes but in share houses too, where unfortunately, the cleaning is often a gendered issue as well.