Spain Hopes To Fight Food Waste With Mandatory Doggy Bags At Restaurants

The draft bill was adopted on Tuesday by Spain’s Socialist-led government.

The aim is to reduce 1,300 tonnes of food wasted annually across the country, said Luis Planas, Spain’s agricultural, fisheries and food minister.

That figure equates to 31kg a person.

The legislation is with parliament now awaiting approval, with the government hoping to have the new law in place by early 2023. It follows similar efforts in France and Italy.

“In a world where unfortunately hunger and malnutrition still exist, these are things which weigh on everyone’s conscience,” Planas said.

The bill includes measures to force supermarkets and restaurants to work with neighbourhood organisations and food banks to limit waste.

Medium- and large-scale businesses involved in the food chain will have to submit plans to prevent waste, prioritising donating food prior to its best-before date.

Restaurants will have to also provide containers for customers to take home food they have not eaten in an attempt to impose a custom not commonly seen in Spain.