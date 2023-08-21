The Project

Spain Captain Learns Of Her Father's Death Just After Winning The World Cup

Spanish captain Olga Carmona learnt of her father's death shortly after she led Spain to win the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Olga Carmona scored the winning goal against England at the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the news while the team were on their way home after the final.

"The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the RFEF said on social media.

"We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga; you are Spanish soccer history."

An RFEF spokesperson told Reuters that Carmona's father had been battling a long illness and passed away on Friday.

Carmona's family and friends had decided not to tell her so that she could focus on the World Cup final, according to Spanish media outlet Relevo.

