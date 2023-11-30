The Project

Southeast Australia Braces To Be Lashed By More Wild Weather, With Flash Flood Warnings In Place

Southeast Australia is bracing for more wild weather after being lashed by storms on Wednesday.

NSW SES has warned that heavy rain, thunderstorms, and high winds are expected to hit large parts of the state on Thursday.

"A low-pressure system sitting off the southern NSW coast is being supported by a second low further west, and is expected to bring further heavy rainfall and strong winds along the south coast [Thursday] morning," NSW SES said.

Sydney can expect storms in the afternoon on Thursday, with the wet weather expected to stick around for the weekend.

It comes after more than 1,700 calls for help after 24 hours of heavy rain in Australia's southeast.

NSW's far south coast bore the brunt of the wild conditions on Wednesday and overnight, with crews asking residents to stay vigilant for the possibility of more heavy rain and flooding.

The State Emergency Service estimated about 40 homes had been impacted by floodwaters across the region.

"Crews are still on the ground ready to respond to calls for assistance in the southeast, but the clean-up has started in some areas," an SES spokeswoman told AAP.

The coastal towns of Jervis Bay, Ulladulla, and Moruya had record November rainfall in excess of 200mm in the past 24 hours.

A gale warning is in place for the Eden coast, while the Illawarra and Batemans coasts are warned about strong winds.

A watch and act warning remains in place for Lake Conjola and the Bega River, and people are urged not to enter floodwaters.

With AAP.

NEXT STORY

    An extravagant five-day affair in Paris has been called the ‘wedding of the century’, with highlights including an overnight stay for guests at the Palace of Versailles, a private Maroon 5 concert and a custom Dior dress.
    An XY Falcon GT that sat unmoved under a Queensland home since 1975 was full of dust, but that didn’t stop interest in the car coming from right around the country.
    Schools in New Zealand have banned students from wearing Crocs and Jibbitz accessories because they’ve been causing “issues” among students.
    A new poll has revealed that over 30 years after its release, Home Alone is still the go-to holiday film, ahead of beloved classics like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story.
    McDonald’s has announced their upcoming limited edition adult boxes will bring back the beloved “McNugget Buddies” toys that were cherished by kids in the 80s and 90s.