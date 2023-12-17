The Project

South Korea’s Bullying Problem Leads To Increase In Calls For Private Detectives From Worried Parents

Private investigator Son Hye-young shared that there has been an increase in calls from worried parents who want to know if their child is being bullied, as the country grapples with a bullying problem.

Speaking to ABC News, Hye-young said that he receives three calls a day from parents who want to know if their child is being bullied after they notice a concerning change in behaviour.

"Parents call when there has been a lot of change in their child recently,” he told the ABC.

"The child goes into the room and doesn't come out, but the kid was not like this before, so they wonder why he or she does that.

"Or they pat the kid's head while he or she's going to sleep and they'll say their head hurts."

However, Mr Son’s fees can be anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 for their child to be followed for a week, meaning many parents cannot afford the exorbitant fee.

"I tell them that we are going to resolve this school violence professionally, but the cost is a bit higher than expected.”

Mr Son gathers evidence by using hidden cameras and long zoom and then presents this to parents.

South Korea’s bullying problem was brought to light after the success of the Netflix series ‘The Glory’, which follows the story of a victim seeking revenge on her school bullies later in life.

One particular scene depicts a schoolgirl tormenting a student using an iron hair curler to scorch the victim’s body.

This sparked a social media movement using, “HakPok #MeToo”, with many sharing their stories of the bullying they experienced in school.

The South Korean government vowed to end school violence following figures after figures revealed a surge in bullying cases in the last decade. But a whopping 68.8 per cent jump in school violence from 2022 was reported.

The government has also ensured that bullying records are accurately reflected when students apply to university.

However, the Korean Federation Of Teachers Union released a statement stressing the importance of educational solutions over punitive measures. They also called for compensation for educators dealing with school violence cases.

If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

