The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

South Koreans Are About To Become One Or Two Years Younger Thanks To Changes To The Country's Age Calculations

South Koreans Are About To Become One Or Two Years Younger Thanks To Changes To The Country's Age Calculations

South Koreans will be de-aged by a year or two because of new laws.

When a baby is born in South Korea, they are traditionally counted as being one year old, and then gain a year at the start of the new year.

But a year after it was announced by the National Assembly, South Korea will now use the international standard, or calendar age.

"The revision is aimed at reducing unnecessary socioeconomic costs because legal and social disputes, as well as confusion, persist due to the different ways of calculating age," Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the ruling People Power party, told parliament last year.

The change to age calculation was an election promise by president Yoon Suk Yeol that is reportedly backed by three-quarters of South Koreans.

Official government documents, such as passports and driver's licences, won't need to be changed as they already use standard international age calculations.

The Chinese-style of calculating age was abandoned by other countries in Asia, such as Japan and Vietnam, decades ago after the influence of Western culture.

Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill
NEXT STORY

Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

    Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

    In the Spanish region of Catalonia, public pools are now not allowed to tell women to cover their breasts.
    Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

    Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

    An American baseball fan has gone viral after he was caught being brutally rejected for shooting his shot.
    Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

    Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

    The Republic of Ireland is offering expats $140,000 to move to one of its stunning coastal islands.
    Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

    Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

    After Fantales announced that they would be discontinued after 93 years, they hit the online marketplace for thousands.
    Kylie Minogue Top Target For AFL Grand Final Entertainment

    Kylie Minogue Top Target For AFL Grand Final Entertainment

    Robbie Williams’ AFL Grand Final show was one for the ages, and now, the AFL is looking to top it.