South Koreans Are About To Become One Or Two Years Younger Thanks To Changes To The Country's Age Calculations

When a baby is born in South Korea, they are traditionally counted as being one year old, and then gain a year at the start of the new year.

But a year after it was announced by the National Assembly, South Korea will now use the international standard, or calendar age.

"The revision is aimed at reducing unnecessary socioeconomic costs because legal and social disputes, as well as confusion, persist due to the different ways of calculating age," Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the ruling People Power party, told parliament last year.

The change to age calculation was an election promise by president Yoon Suk Yeol that is reportedly backed by three-quarters of South Koreans.

Official government documents, such as passports and driver's licences, won't need to be changed as they already use standard international age calculations.

The Chinese-style of calculating age was abandoned by other countries in Asia, such as Japan and Vietnam, decades ago after the influence of Western culture.