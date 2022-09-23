South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

Leaders from around the world have assembled in New York for the UN General Assembly, and it’s safe to say there are some tensions.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week, with the pair seen enjoying a friendly chat regarding U.S. electric vehicle subsidies, which South Korea are eager to change.

There are fears that these subsidies could cripple South Korean car giants like Kia and Hyundai, which currently have no EV plants up and running in the U.S.

After speaking with Biden, Yoon was heard telling Foreign Minister Park Jin that American politicians were “idiots”.

“How could Biden not lose damn face if these f****rs do not pass it in Congress?” he was caught saying.

The exchange was heard on South Korean TV and has now gone viral on social media, with “f****rs” trending on Twitter in South Korea.

“The president’s words and actions are the national dignity of the country,” one angry commenter said on YouTube.

There has so far been no comment from Yoon or his representatives.

A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said in a statement there would be no comment “on the hot mic comments”.

“Our relationship with the Republic of Korea is strong and growing,” the statement said, as reported by the New York Times.

“President Biden counts President Yoon as a key ally.

“The two leaders had a good, productive meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (on Wednesday).”