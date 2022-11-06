South Korean Miners Survive On Instant Coffee For Nine Days 

For some people, instant coffee is never an option; for others it’s an ‘if there’s nothing else around’, and then there are those rare bizarro coffee drinkers who like instant coffee and choose to drink it above all else.

We don’t know where the two South Korean miners sat on the spectrum of instant coffee preference, but they had no option when it came to java or any food for that matter; they survived trapped underground with instant grounds for nine days. These two legends faced what would have been a terrifying experience armed with only their wits and a cup of freeze-dried roasted beans.

On the 26th of November, in the Northeast region of Bonghwa, the zinc mine they were working in collapsed. Not knowing how long their ordeal would last, the two brave men pitched a tent, brewed up some instant Joe and settled in.

It’s still not clear what brand of instant coffee they enjoyed; it could have been plain old Nescafe, maybe it was some real fancy Moccona, or perhaps they suffered the cruel fate of International Roast or, as it’s known in the business, caffeinated pond scum – I just hope it was something good.

Thankfully the whole ordeal did end after nine days; the two men emerged from the mine safe and sound, greeted by friends and family, and probably not looking for another cup of instant coffee.