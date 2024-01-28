The Project

South Korean Health Ministry Warns Against New Trend Of Eating Fried Toothpicks

The South Korean health ministry has issued a warning after a new viral trend is seeing people deep-fry and eat toothpicks.

The edible picks are made from starch, are biodegradable and very popular among eco-friendly consumers, but now they’re being deep fried and coated in cheese powder.

Food colouring is used to add a green hue to the toothpicks, made from sweet potato or corn starch, and so they technically are edible.

I mean I get it, it’s gross, but when I first heard about this popular South Korean trend, I thought, “Well, yeah, obviously you can’t eat wood.” But it’s food. Which also raises the question: why are people cleaning their teeth with food?

The health ministry took to X to advise people against eating the toothpicks, saying “This is not a product to eat!” and “their safety has not been verified”.

And here’s the real kicker, now I want to try them. I didn’t even know they were a thing until this morning and now I’ve got a craving for cheesy toothpicks. 

Maybe I’ll wash it down with a Listerine milkshake. 

World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Icon Of The Seas, Sets Sail On Its Maiden Voyage

