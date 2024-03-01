South Korean Companies Offering Workers Up To AU$115,000 To Have Babies Amid Country's Falling Birth Rate

According to The Korea Herald, two companies, Ssangbangwool and the Booyoung Group, have announced birth programs to encourage adults to have babies.

Ssangbangwool is offering workers AU$34,000 for having a first and second child, with the bonus jumping to AU$46,000 for a third.

"A low birth rate is an important task for our society to overcome. The company will take responsibility and put all-out efforts to help the country increase the fertility rate," The Korea Herald reported a company spokesperson saying.

Booyoung Group is giving out an even bigger bonus, according to CNN, with the construction firm paying employees AU$115,000 for every child they have.

According to CNN, the company is paying the bonuses retrospectively back to 2021 and is already estimated to need to pay out $5.25 million.

South Korea's birth rate fell to 0.78 in 2022. A country needs a birth rate of 2.1 to sustain its population.