The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

South Korean Companies Offering Workers Up To AU$115,000 To Have Babies Amid Country's Falling Birth Rate

South Korean Companies Offering Workers Up To AU$115,000 To Have Babies Amid Country's Falling Birth Rate

Some South Korean businesses have taken drastic action to help increase the country's birth rate.

According to The Korea Herald, two companies, Ssangbangwool and the Booyoung Group, have announced birth programs to encourage adults to have babies.

Ssangbangwool is offering workers AU$34,000 for having a first and second child, with the bonus jumping to AU$46,000 for a third.

"A low birth rate is an important task for our society to overcome. The company will take responsibility and put all-out efforts to help the country increase the fertility rate," The Korea Herald reported a company spokesperson saying.

Booyoung Group is giving out an even bigger bonus, according to CNN, with the construction firm paying employees AU$115,000 for every child they have.

According to CNN, the company is paying the bonuses retrospectively back to 2021 and is already estimated to need to pay out $5.25 million.

South Korea's birth rate fell to 0.78 in 2022. A country needs a birth rate of 2.1 to sustain its population.

Usman Khawaja Accidentally Starts Diplomatic Row Over New Zealand Prime Minister’s House
NEXT STORY

Usman Khawaja Accidentally Starts Diplomatic Row Over New Zealand Prime Minister’s House

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Usman Khawaja Accidentally Starts Diplomatic Row Over New Zealand Prime Minister’s House

    Usman Khawaja Accidentally Starts Diplomatic Row Over New Zealand Prime Minister’s House

    It’s the biggest scandal to hit Australian cricket...that we’re comfortable talking about.
    By-Election Of Dunkley Could Set The Tone For Australia’s Political Landscape

    By-Election Of Dunkley Could Set The Tone For Australia’s Political Landscape

    Australia is absolutely fizzing with excitement about tomorrow’s by-election in the south-eastern Melbourne seat of Dunkley.
    Virgin Australia Baggage Handler Caught In Kind Act Comforting A Travelling Pooch

    Virgin Australia Baggage Handler Caught In Kind Act Comforting A Travelling Pooch

    With around 29 million domestic animals spread throughout the country, including six million dogs, travelling with them is at times unavoidable and always stressful.
    United Airlines Has Introduced Boarding For Window Seated Passengers First

    United Airlines Has Introduced Boarding For Window Seated Passengers First

    For frequent flyers, there is no greater frustration than people who don’t know how to board a plane, and United Airlines has made a move that should relieve some of the stress by introducing boarding for window seats first.
    Experts Say Labelling Foods As ‘Bad’ Is Doing More Harm Than Good To Kids

    Experts Say Labelling Foods As ‘Bad’ Is Doing More Harm Than Good To Kids

    In recent years, the notion of ‘health’ and what constitutes a ‘healthy meal’ has been at the forefront of many parents' minds when packing their kid’s lunch boxes, but are we taking it too far?