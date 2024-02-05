The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

South-Eastern States Continue To Swelter Through Heatwave

South-Eastern States Continue To Swelter Through Heatwave

Over the weekend, parts of the ACT, NSW, South Australia and Victoria experienced the 40C temperatures that had many West Australians sweltering last week.

The heat has continued in NSW, with Sydney experiencing temperatures of over 30C.

Brisbane hit a maximum of 32C on Monday, while Melbourne had a small reprieve with temperatures reaching low 20s.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the very warm weather that had affected Western Australia last week was moving to the east of the country.

"Most places will be getting a step warmer on Sunday," he said. Some parts of South Australia were forecast to be 12 degrees warmer than usual, Mr Hines said.

The hottest parts would be in the east and south-east of the state. Renmark, close to the Victorian border, was forecast for 44C on Sunday.

With AAP.

Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal
NEXT STORY

Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal

    Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal

    The countdown is on for the Men's FIFA World Cup in 2026, and naturally, that meant Kim Kardashian was on hand to announce the U.S. venues.
    Taylor Swift Breaks Grammys Album Of The Year Record

    Taylor Swift Breaks Grammys Album Of The Year Record

    It’s the music industry’s night of nights, where the who’s who of the business rock up in their best to find out if their music’s deemed the best.
    Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

    Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

    Susie the cat is taking her new hometown of Dorchester by storm by visiting several different shops and sitting down for a bit.
    Cinema Worker Upset Over Naughty Kids Leaving Copious Amounts Of Popcorn On Floor

    Cinema Worker Upset Over Naughty Kids Leaving Copious Amounts Of Popcorn On Floor

    A cinema worker has sparked a heated debate online after sharing images of monumental amounts of popcorn left on the floor after a movie screening.
    Guzman Y Gomez Launch New Nacho Sundae Dessert

    Guzman Y Gomez Launch New Nacho Sundae Dessert

    Guzman Y Gomez is expanding their dessert menu with the new Nacho Sundae, featuring cinnamon sugar-coated corn chips topped with soft serve and chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.