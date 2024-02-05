South-Eastern States Continue To Swelter Through Heatwave

The heat has continued in NSW, with Sydney experiencing temperatures of over 30C.

Brisbane hit a maximum of 32C on Monday, while Melbourne had a small reprieve with temperatures reaching low 20s.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the very warm weather that had affected Western Australia last week was moving to the east of the country.

"Most places will be getting a step warmer on Sunday," he said. Some parts of South Australia were forecast to be 12 degrees warmer than usual, Mr Hines said.

The hottest parts would be in the east and south-east of the state. Renmark, close to the Victorian border, was forecast for 44C on Sunday.

With AAP.