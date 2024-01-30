The Project

South East Queensland On Flooding Alert As More Rain Expected To Hit

More rain is set to lash Queensland, prompting warnings of life-threatening flash flooding in the southeast.

Roads have been cut, more than 20 schools are closed, and a town was flooded after heavy rainfall inundated the region, sparking multiple rescues.

Samford Valley was one of the worst hit, receiving 300 millimetres in three hours, while 126 millimetres fell in two hours at Upper Caboolture. 

Swiftwater crews rescued 13 people overnight as floodwaters rose across the Moreton Bay, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, and Darling Downs regions. 

Eight of those rescues were in the Moreton Bay region alone, with the SES also receiving 28 calls for help in the area overnight. 

Queensland Premier Steven Miles warned Moreton Bay residents that conditions may not improve soon.

"I'm told it's raining right now and that flash flooding could get worse," he said.

"So really, our message, particularly if you're in Moreton Bay, is please take care, and certainly, if the road is flooded, forget it."

The town of Laidley, west of Brisbane, is already flooded after the creek broke its banks.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned more showers were to come for the southeast on Tuesday.

"We could expect to see these heavy rainfalls and the potentially intense rainfall that could lead to further dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in the coming hours, through the remainder of today and into tomorrow," a bureau spokesperson said.

